Citigroup Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $174.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

