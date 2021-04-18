Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.73 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

