Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

