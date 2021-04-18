City Holding Co. Sells 633 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.