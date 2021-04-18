CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.29

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 333406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

