CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Insider Ronald (Ron) Weinberger Purchases 24,200 Shares

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) insider Ronald (Ron) Weinberger bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,876.20 ($35,625.86).

CleanSpace Company Profile

CleanSpace Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of respiratory protection equipment for healthcare and industrial employers worldwide. It offers CleanSpace HALO, a personal respiratory protection for healthcare; CleanSpace ULTRA, a respirator for eye protection and water tolerance; CleanSpace2, a respirator for various working environments; and CleanSpace EX, an air purifying respirator.

