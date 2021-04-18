Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

CVX traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

