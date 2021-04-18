Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 8,750 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Green Plains worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

