Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

GOOGL traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. 1,313,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,097.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.