Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

