Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $12.05 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.41.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
