Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $12.05 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.