CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

