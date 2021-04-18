CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $6.74 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 5.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 138,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

