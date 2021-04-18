CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $997,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, hitting $328.08. 6,213,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

