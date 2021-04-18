CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

