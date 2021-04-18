CMG Global Holdings LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,650 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

LUV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 5,081,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

