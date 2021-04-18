Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CCHGY stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

