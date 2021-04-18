Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

