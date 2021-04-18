Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 787,604 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $162,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

