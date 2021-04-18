Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective increased by Truist from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.32.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

