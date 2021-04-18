Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $322.74. 3,504,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $277.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $323.40.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

