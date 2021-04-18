Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 944,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $58,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

