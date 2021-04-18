CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CIX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 25,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,449. CompX International has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CompX International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

