Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

