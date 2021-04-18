Contrasting Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gecina 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus target price of $16.46, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Gecina.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.44 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Gecina $754.39 million 14.05 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Gecina on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

