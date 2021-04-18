Contrasting Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brickell Biotech and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 551.58%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85% Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 7.13 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.17 Vaxart $9.86 million 63.90 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -6.22

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaxart beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.