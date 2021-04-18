CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 381,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 198,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,759. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.