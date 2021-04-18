CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. CooTek has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

