Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.30. 13,766,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

