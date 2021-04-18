Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $28.02.

