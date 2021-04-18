Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $415.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.79.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.36. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

