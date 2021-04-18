Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $881,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.81 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.