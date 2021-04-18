Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.