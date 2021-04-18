Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $832,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

