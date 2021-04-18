Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,450. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit