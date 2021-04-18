Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,450. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.