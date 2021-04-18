Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,097 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.