Credit Suisse Group Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NYCB stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

