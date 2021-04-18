Credit Suisse Group Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $430.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $392.36. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.