Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

