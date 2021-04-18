Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

