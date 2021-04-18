Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $46.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.53 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 379.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $202.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $8,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 121,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 268,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

