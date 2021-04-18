Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $52.93

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.93, but opened at $51.61. Cryoport shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 3,658 shares trading hands.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

