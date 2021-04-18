CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Achieves $667,196.10 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $667,196.10 and approximately $878.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00722942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,869.05 or 1.00113294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.00833379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

