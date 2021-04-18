Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURLF. BTIG Research began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 969,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,510. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.