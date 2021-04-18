Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURLF. BTIG Research began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 969,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,510. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Analyst Recommendations for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit