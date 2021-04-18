Curate Price Reaches $6.98 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00012527 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and $7.18 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,110,429 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

