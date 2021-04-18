CVA Family Office LLC Buys 185 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,423.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $415.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.42 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

