CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $98.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

