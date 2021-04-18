CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.