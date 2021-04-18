CVCoin Hits Market Cap of $10.85 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $192,951.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00737252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,221.60 or 0.99697800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.22 or 0.00830288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

