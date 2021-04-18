CX Institutional Buys Shares of 84,627 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $40.69.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Comments


